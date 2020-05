TUNIS, May 5 (Reuters) - Tunisian banks have lent the government 1.2 billion dinars ($413 mln)in foreign currency to tackle coronavirus crisis, the Finance Ministry said in statement on Tuesday.

The loan comes as Tunisia struggles to mobilise financial resources. It expects its economy to contract by 4.3% in 2020, the deepest contraction since its independence in 1956. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Alison Williams)