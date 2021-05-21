Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

Tunisia central bank sees no alternative to a deal with IMF

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS, May 21 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s central bank governor said on Friday there was no alternative to the country agreeing a program with the International Monetary Fund, warning that central bank financing of the budget would send inflation out of control.

He said such financing of the budget would lead to a “Venezuelan scenario”.

“But the central bank will not finance the budget again”, Marouan Abassi told the parliament in speech. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Toby Chopra)

