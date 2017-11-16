FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tunisia's Q3 growth at 2.1 percent year-on year, same as Q3 last year
Sections
Featured
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
World
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Future of Money
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Volkswagen earmarks $11.8 billion for China electric car push
Business
Volkswagen earmarks $11.8 billion for China electric car push
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2017 / 10:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tunisia's Q3 growth at 2.1 percent year-on year, same as Q3 last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s economic growth remained stable at 2.1 percent year-on-year in third quarter, the state statistics institute said on Thursday.

The growth was also 2.1 percent in the third quarter last year.

Figures from the statistics Institute showed that growth in the first nine months of 2017 was to 1.9 percent.

Tunisia is targetting GDP growth of 3 percent next year compared with an expected 2.5 percent this year.

It also aims to cut its budget deficit to 4.9 percent of gross domestic product in 2018, down from about 6 percent expected in 2017. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.