Tunisia needs 5 billion euros in external funding this year - PM

TUNIS, May 12 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s need for external funding will double to about 5 billion euros this year from about 2.5 billion euros previously expected due to the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh told France24 TV on Tuesday.

Tunisia has confirmed 1,032 cases of the new coronavirus and 42 deaths. The infection is hammering Tunisia’s vital tourism sector, which contributes nearly 10% of gross domestic product.

Authorities expect the economy to shrink by 4.3% this year, the steepest contraction in more than 60 years. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Gareth Jones)