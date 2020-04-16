Healthcare
Tunisia's foreign currency reserves rise to $7.7 bln after new loans

TUNIS, April 16 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s foreign currency reserves have risen to 22.3 billion dinars ($7.7 billion), the equivalent of 131 days of imports, official figures showed, benefiting from about $1 billion of recent loans and aid to counter the effects of the coronavirus.

Foreign exchange reserves were 14.3 billion dinars a year ago, equal to only 83 days of imports, the central bank said on Thursday.

Tunisia secured a $745 million loan from the International Monetary Fund last week to help mitigate the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak. The North African state has also received $275 million of financial aid from the European Union.

Tunisia’s vital tourism sector could lose $1.4 billion and 400,000 jobs this year due to the pandemic, an official document showed. The country is seeking a loan guarantee from bilateral partners to issue sovereign bonds this year. ($1 = 2.8926 Tunisian dinars) (Reporting by Tarek Amara Editing by Mark Heinrich)

