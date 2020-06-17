Tunisia's economy may shrink by 6 to 7% in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

TUNIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s economy may shrink by up to 7% this year due to the effects of coronavirus pandemic, the investment minister said on Wednesday.

The number of unemployed people in Tunisia will increase by 275,000, according a government study in partnership with the United Nations Development Program, the minister, Slim Azzabi, said.

The study expects the economy to shrink by 4.4 pct but Azzabi said that figure might rise to as high as 6 or 7 pct.