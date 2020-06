TUNIS, June 14 (Reuters) - Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Sunday he decided against the use of more external debt and that all new expenses that arise for the country would be funded only through internal loans.

Tunisia needs an additional 4.5 billion Tunisian dinars ($1.6 billion) of loans because of the coronavirus crisis, and the government will seek it from the local market, he added. ($1 = 2.8440 Tunisian dinars) (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Peter Cooney)