Tunisia's trade deficit falls by 12 percent in first quarter

TUNIS, April 13 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s trade deficit fell by 12 percent in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year, driven by a decline in imports and exports due to coronavirus crisis, official figures showed on Monday.

The trade deficit was 3.5 billion dinars ($1.21 billion) compared with 3.97 billion in the same period last year.

Imports were 14 billion dinars and exports were 10 billion dinars in first three months this year.

The deficit hs been one of the main problems facing Tunisia as it grapples with an economic crisis. ($1 = 2.8904 Tunisian dinars) (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Alison Williams)