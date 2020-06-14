UPDATE 1-Tunisia's prime minister decides against relying on more external debt

(Adds details)

TUNIS, June 14 (Reuters) - Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Sunday he decided against the use of more external debt and that all new expenses that arise for the country would be funded only through internal loans.

Tunisia needs an additional 4.5 billion dinars ($1.6 billion) of loans because of the coronavirus crisis, and the government will seek it from the local market, he added.

“External debt reached dangerous levels and now reached 60% of GDP, compared to 30% in 2013 and I decided not to continue in this way,” Fakhfakh said.

Tunisia expects the economy to shrink by up to 4.3% this year, the steepest drop since independence in 1956.

Tourism revenues fell by about 50% in five first months of this year compared to the same period in 2019, as western tourists deserted Tunisia’s hotels and resorts. ($1 = 2.8440 Tunisian dinars) (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Peter Cooney and Daniel Wallis)