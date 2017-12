TUNIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Tunisia has banned all airlines from the United Arab Emirates from landing in its territory, the Tunisian transport ministry said on Sunday.

The announcement came two days after Tunisian government officials said the UAE had banned Tunisian woman from flying to or transiting through its territory.

No reason was given for either decision and there was no immediate comment from the UAE. (Reporting by Tarek Amara and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Andrew Heavens)