Tunisia to pick 500 MW solar tender winners by September-minister

LISBON, June 12 (Reuters) - Tunisia is set to select the winners of its “game-changing” 500 megawatt solar energy concessions tender by September as it seeks to attract more foreign investment in renewable energy, industry and energy minister Slim Feriani told Reuters on Wednesday.

The 16 shortlisted candidates will submit their final offers to the government next month, Feriani said on the sidelines of an Africa Energy Forum in Lisbon. The interested investors are mostly from Europe but also from North America and Asia, he said.

“The tender will be a game-changer because we will boost the production of energy in Tunisia through environmentally friendly energy,” Feriani said. “This is the way the world goes.” (Reporting by Catarina Demony and Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Andrei Khalip)