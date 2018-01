LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s 2025 dollar bond fell more than one cent to a seven-week low of 98.75 cents, Reuters data showed on Wednesday, as violent demonstrations over prices, taxes and unemployment intensified.

Anti-government protests have raged in towns in the North African country since Monday. Over 300 protesters were arrested overnight and the army was deployed in several Tunisian cities . (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Sujata Rao)