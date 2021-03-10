Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Tunisia raises fuel prices again to reduce budget deficit 

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS, March 10 (Reuters) - Tunisia raised fuel prices on Wednesday for the second time in a month in an effort to rein in its budget deficit, one of a series of reforms the country’s international lenders want.

The price of a litre of gasoline will rise on Thursday to 1.995 dinars from 1.955, the Energy Ministry said in a statement.

The International Monetary Fund urged Tunisia last month to cut its wage bill and limit energy subsidies to reduce a fiscal deficit, putting more pressure on the fragile government amid a severe financial and political crisis.

The IMF warned the fiscal deficit would reach 9% of GDP in 2021 if Tunisia does not implement reforms. Last year’s fiscal deficit was 11.5% as the country was hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

$1 = 2.7396 Tunisian dinars Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Peter Cooney

