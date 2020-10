FILE PHOTO: Men chat outside a fruit shop after Tunisia relaxed its lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in La Marsa, near Tunis, Tunisia, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Angus McDowall/File Photo

TUNIS (Reuters) - The Tunisian economy will start recovery next year, with expected growth of around 4%, after a record contraction expected of about 7% this year, a government official told Reuters on Friday.

The coronavirus crisis caused an historic recession for the Tunisian economy. The economy shrank 21.6% in the second quarter of 2020 from a year earlier.