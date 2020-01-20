Financials
Tunisian president asks former finance minister to be PM

TUNIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Tunisian President Kais Saied on Monday designated Elyes Fakhfakh as prime minister, a presidency statement said on Monday, after the fractured parliament this month rejected a government proposed by an earlier nominee to the post.

The former finance minister now has a month to form a coalition capable of winning a confidence vote in parliament by a simple majority, or there will be another election with urgent economic decisions hanging over the country. (Reporting By Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

