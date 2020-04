TUNIS, April 10 (Reuters) - Tunisia economy is expected to contract by 4.3 pct in 2020 amid the coronavirus crisis, the deepest contraction since its independence in 1956, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday.

The IMF Executive Board approved earlier on Friday a $745 million emergency assistance loan to support Tunisia’s pro-active policy response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Sandra Maler)