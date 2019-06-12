IMF disburses $247 mln loan tranche to Tunisia -Tunisian minister

TUNIS, June 12 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday approved the payment of a $247 million loan tranche to Tunisia, the sixth under its loan programme with the North African country, Minister of Reforms Taoufik Rajhi told Reuters.

Tunisia struck a deal with the IMF in December 2016 for a loan program worth around $2.8 billion to overhaul its ailing economy. It included steps to cut chronic deficits and trim bloated public services. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Toby Chopra)