TUNIS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Tunisian banks agreed on a 250 million euro syndicated loan to the government to finance the 2021 budget, a senior official told Reuters on Friday.

Tunisia’s 2021 budget forecasts borrowing needs at 19.5 billion dinars($7.2 billion), including about $5 billion in foreign loans and $2.2 billion from the local market. ($1 = 2.7208 Tunisian dinars) (Reporting By Tarek Amara)