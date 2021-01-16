Tunisia premier reshuffles cabinet amid political instability

TUNIS, (Reuters) - Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi named 12 new ministers on Saturday in a cabinet reshuffle he hopes will inject fresh blood into his government amid rising political tensions and an unprecedented economic crisis.
Mechichi named Walid Dhabi as the new interior minister, having this month sacked Taoufik Charfeddine, who is close to President Kais Saied, a move underscoring tensions between the country’s two most powerful leaders.
