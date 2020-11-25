Protesters calling for jobs halt Tunisia's entire phosphate output

TUNIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Protesters calling for jobs brought Tunisia’s entire phosphate output to a halt on Wednesday by staging sit-ins at state-run Gafsa Phosphate, the country’s sole producer, officials and witnesses told Reuters.

The move increases pressure on the government, which is facing a wave of protests in several regions a decade after the revolution that ended the rule of former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Alex Richardson)