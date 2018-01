TUNIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Tunisian police on Tuesday fired tear gas on protestors in the capital who were storming a Carrefour supermarket in an anti-government protest, a witness said.

Police also clashed with protestors in two districts in Tunis as demonstrations against recent austerity measures continued, residents said. (Reporting by Tarek Amara, Writing by Ulf Laessing, Editing by Angus MacSwan)