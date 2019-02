TUNIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Tunisia central bank chief said on Wednesday he expected inflation to fall to 6.8 or 6.9 percent in 2019 from 7.5 percent in 2018, following the bank’s decision to raise the benchmark interest rate.

“After our decision to raise the interest rate we expect the annual inflation to fall to less than 7 percent, precisely to 6.8 or 6.9 percent,” the governor of the bank, Marouane Abbassi, told reporters. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Alison Williams)