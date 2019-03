(Corrects day of decision to Friday from Thursday)

TUNIS, March 22 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s central bank has kept its key interest rate unchanged at 7.75 percent, it said on Friday.

The bank last month raised the rate to 7.75 percent from 6.75 percent in its efforts to combat high inflation. It was the third such increase in the past 12 months. (Reporting by Tarek Amara Editing by David Goodman)