CAIRO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Tunisia central bank executive board decided on Friday after its periodic meeting to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 7.75%, according to the state news agency.

The board pointed to “gradual improvement in main monetary and financial indicators”.

The bank raised the rate in February to 7.75% from 6.75% in an effort to combat record high inflation. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)