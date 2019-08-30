UPDATE 1-Tunisia central bank holds key interest rate unchanged at 7.75 pct

(Adds details)

TUNIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 7.75 percent on Friday.

The bank raised the rate to that level from 6.75 percent in February to combat high inflation.

Annual inflation eased to 6.5 percent in July from 6.8 percent in June.

Tunisia's economy has been in crisis since the toppling of autocrat Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011. Unemployment and inflation shot up and the country has struggled with tough economic reforms to reduce public spending.