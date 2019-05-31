UPDATE 1-Tunisia central bank holds key interest rate unchanged at 7.75 pct

(Adds background)

TUNIS, May 31 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s central bank has kept its key interest rate unchanged at 7.75% for the second time since a hike in February, the bank said on Friday.

The bank raised the rate in February to 7.75% from 6.75% in an effort to combat record high inflation. It was the third such increase in the past 12 months.

It kept the rate unchanged at its last meeting in March. Tunisia’s annual inflation rate in April slowed to 6.9% from 7.1% in March and 7.3% in February. Tunisia’s economy has been in crisis since the toppling of autocrat Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011. Unemployment and inflation shot up and the country has struggled with tough economic reforms to reduce public spending. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by William Maclean and Raissa Kasolowsky)