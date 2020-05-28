UPDATE 1-Tunisia central bank keeps key interest rate unchanged at 6.75%

(Adds details)

TUNIS, May 28 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 6.75 percent on Thursday, the bank said.

In March, the bank cut the rate by 100 basis points in response to the coronavirus outbreak, its first cut since 2011.

“The current account deficit declined during the first four months of 2020 to 2.8% of GDP, compared to 3.6% during the same period in the previous year, a result mainly due to a decrease in the trade deficit,” the bank added in statement.

The bank called for increasing exports, including of phosphates, especially in light of expectations of a significant decline in tourism revenues as result of the coronvirus crisis.