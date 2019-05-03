Tunisia orders army to transport fuel during walkout

TUNIS, May 3 (Reuters) - Tunisia ordered the army on Friday to transport fuel to filling stations on Friday, the second day of a strike by fuel distribution workers that has caused empty pumps and long queues across the country.

The three-day walkout began on Thursday to press demands for higher wages. The government is facing rising public demands for more pay with inflation at about 7 percent. It is also contending with pressure from international lenders to cut the public wage bill and other spending to shore up state finances.