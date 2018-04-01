The Islamic Development Bank to finance $185 mln projects in Tunisia

TUNIS, April 1 (Reuters) - The Islamic Development Bank has agreed on Sunday to lend Tunisia $185 million to finance developments including an electricity project, an official told Reuters.

The bank agreed to finance an electricity link worth $150 as well as the construction of hospitals in Kasserine and Kef worth $34 million.

The agreement will be signed on Thursday between Tunisia’s Minister of Development and the head of the bank, which holds its annual meeting in the country this year.