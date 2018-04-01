FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 1, 2018 / 4:09 PM / 2 days ago

The Islamic Development Bank to finance $185 mln projects in Tunisia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS, April 1 (Reuters) - The Islamic Development Bank has agreed on Sunday to lend Tunisia $185 million to finance developments including an electricity project, an official told Reuters.

The bank agreed to finance an electricity link worth $150 as well as the construction of hospitals in Kasserine and Kef worth $34 million.

The agreement will be signed on Thursday between Tunisia’s Minister of Development and the head of the bank, which holds its annual meeting in the country this year.

Reporting by Tarek Amara, editing by Louise Heavens

