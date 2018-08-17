Turkish authority approves transfer of 55 pct Turk Telekom stake to SPV

ISTANBUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s BTK communications authority has approved the transfer of a 55 percent stake in Turk Telekom owned by Ojer Telekom (OTAS) to a special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up by creditor banks, Turk Telekom said on Friday.

The owner of the 55 percent stake had failed to keep up payments on a $4.75 billion loan it took out to acquire the stake in the Turkish fixed-line operator and creditor banks decided to set up the SPV to take over the stake. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler)