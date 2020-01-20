Turk Telekom hit by cyber attack

ISTANBUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Turk Telekom has been hit by a cyber attack that has led to problems with internet access, the Turkish telecoms company said on Monday.

The attack targeted Turk Telekom’s DNS addresses, the company said, adding that cyber security experts were making intense efforts to resume normal internet traffic domestically and abroad.

Turk Telekom did not specify who was carrying out the cyber attack. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by David Goodman)