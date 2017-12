ISTANBUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Turkish fixed-line operator Turk Telekom aims to hold initial public offerings for subsidiaries such as Argela as well as other firms it will invest in, the company’s chief executive, Paul Doany, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a meeting in Istanbul, Doany said the company is interested in investing in health, energy and mobile applications sectors. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)