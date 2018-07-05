Turkish lenders apply to competition board to take over 55 pct of Turk Telekom

ISTANBUL, July 5 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Akbank, Garanti and Isbank have applied to the competition authority to take over 55 percent of Turk Telekom after Oger Telecom failed to make three payments on a $4.75 billion loan it secured to acquire a stake in the Turkish fixed-line operator, the competition authority said.

In May, sources told Reuters that the creditor banks were set to take majority control of the company as part of a debt restructuring.