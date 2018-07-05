FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018

UPDATE 1-Turkish banks apply to take over 55 pct of Turk Telekom

ISTANBUL, July 5 (Reuters) - Akbank, Garanti and Isbank have applied to Turkey’s competition authority to take over 55 percent of Turk Telekom , the competition watchdog said on Thursday.

The 55 percent stake is owned by Dubai-based Oger Telecom, which has failed to keep up payments on a $4.75 billion loan it took out in May 2013 to acquire a stake in the Turkish fixed-line operator.

The banks applied to take over the majority stake via a special purpose vehicle (SPV), the watchdog also said.

The three banks declined to comment.

In May, sources told Reuters that the creditor banks were set to take majority control of the company as part of a debt restructuring.

Turk Telekom shares were trading up 5.68 percent after the competition regulator’s announcement.

Among Oger Telecom’s creditor banks, Akbank extended $1.7 billion, Garanti lent it some $1 billion and Isbank some $500 million, according to the banks’ first-quarter financial statements.

Reporting by Can Sezer Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler and Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
