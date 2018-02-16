Turkcell prepares for 5G in co-operation with Samsung, ZTE, Ericsson and Huawei

ISTANBUL, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Turkcell said on Friday it was co-operating with equipment makers Ericsson , Huawei, Samsung and ZTE on research and development ahead of the adoption of next-generation network standard 5G.

** “Turkcell is working to get ready for 5G. We are collaborating with Ericsson, Huawei, Samsung and ZTE on Technology and R&D,” the Turkish mobile operator’s Chief Executive Kaan Terzioglu told a news conference

** 5G, or fifth-generation, mobile network technology is expected to provide higher speeds, more capacity and lower response times than the 4G LTE standard, and support uses such as autonomous cars

** Mobile operators will be able to start using 5G services from the end of 2018, Joakim Sorelius, head of Ericsson Network Systems, told reporters in Stockholm this week