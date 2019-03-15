Turkcell board confirms CEO departure, sets path ahead

ISTANBUL, March 15 (Reuters) - Turkey’s top mobile phone company Turkcell will continue its focus on digital and remain one of the country’s top entities after Chief Executive Kaan Terzioglu’s decision to resign, its board of directors said on Friday.

In a statement to the Istanbul bourse, the board said the company’s executive vice president for sales Murat Erkan would replace Terzioglu on an acting CEO basis, confirming earlier reports by Reuters and other media. (Reporting by Daren Butler Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Jonathan Spicer)