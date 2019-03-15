Turkcell CEO leaves post, replaced by Murat Erkan - sources

ISTANBUL, March 15 (Reuters) - Kaan Terzioglu has left his post as chief executive of Turkey’s top mobile phone company Turkcell and has been replaced by executive vice president for sales Murat Erkan, two sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.

Turkcell declined to comment on an earlier news report that Terzioglu had stepped down after becoming CEO in 2015. One person close to the company told Reuters the Turkcell board agreed on the move on Thursday.

Turkcell’s market capitalization was about $5.8 billion at market close on Thursday, the sixth biggest company listed on the Istanbul stock exchange. The stock slid 2.2 percent on Friday.