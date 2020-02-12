UPDATE 1-Turkey's Turkcell signs deal to use Huawei's mobile services

(Adds details, background)

By Can Sezer

ISTANBUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Turkish telecoms firm Turkcell has signed a deal with Chinese giant Huawei to use its mobile app infrastructure, becoming the first provider outside China to use the system, the companies said on Wednesday.

The Chinese company developed its Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), which include an app store and cloud services, after U.S. sanctions effectively prevented it from putting some Google software on its new devices.

Speaking at a news conference, Turkcell CEO Murat Erkan said the company aims to sell 1 million HMS enabled Huawei mobile phones between April and the end of 2021.

Turkcell also supports mobile software infrastructure made by Alphabet’s Google and Apple Inc.

Seth Wang, country manager at Huawei Turkey Consumer Electronics Group, told the news conference that hundreds of software engineers were working to get the HMS infrastructure ready for use in Turkey.

There are about 4.6 million mobile users in Turkey with a Huawei ID, according to data given at the news conference.

Washington has effectively barred U.S. firms from supplying Huawei, saying it is a national security risk because its equipment could be used by Beijing to spy - something the Chinese company has repeatedly denied.

The result is Huawei’s new devices lack access to Google’s Android operating system and services including its Play Store and popular apps such as Gmail, YouTube and Maps. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and David Clarke)