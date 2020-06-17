Financials
June 17, 2020 / 10:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey Wealth Fund says agrees to acquire control of Turkcell

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 18 (Reuters) - The Turkey Wealth Fund (TWF) said on Thursday it agreed to buy 26.2% of shares in mobile operator Turkcell Iletisim under a series of agreements, with Swedish telecom company Telia divesting its indirect stake for $530 million.

“At completion of this transaction: TWF becomes the largest shareholder in Turkcell and gains effective control over the board of directors,” said the statement from the TWF, Turkey’s sovereign wealth fund. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Sandra Maler)

