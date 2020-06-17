UPDATE 1-Turkey Wealth Fund agrees to acquire control of Turkcell

(Adds quote, details, background)

ISTANBUL, June 18 (Reuters) - The Turkey Wealth Fund (TWF) said on Thursday it agreed to buy 26.2% of shares in mobile operator Turkcell Iletisim under a series of agreements, with Swedish telecom company Telia divesting its indirect stake for $530 million.

Telia separately confirmed it was selling its 47.1% of Turkcell Holding, a holding company owned by Cukurova, LetterOne and Telia. Turkcell Holding owns 51% of Turkcell Iletisim.

“At completion of this transaction: TWF becomes the largest shareholder in Turkcell and gains effective control over the board of directors,” said the statement from the TWF, Turkey’s sovereign wealth fund.

Turkcell’s ownership has long been the subject of a dispute between its main shareholders.

“This transaction is a one-off opportunity to resolve all shareholder disputes and litigations for the benefit of Turkcell and its investors,” the TWF statement said.

It said the Turkcell Holding joint venture was effectively terminated, with Cukurova Holding exiting its indirect interest in Turkcell.

It added that LetterOne, founded by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman, increased its ownership and acquired, via a restructuring of its current interest in Turkcell Holding, a direct minority interest of 24.8% in Turkcell.

The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2020, subject to obtaining regulatory clearances, it said.

The TWF was established in 2016 and shares of 20 companies were transferred to it, including Turkish Airlines, Ziraat Bank, Halkbank, VakifBank and the Istanbul stock exchange Borsa Istanbul.

Turkcell has an international mobile and fixed telecom business with more than 47 million customers. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Sandra Maler and Cynthia Osterman)