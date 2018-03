ISTANBUL, March 22 (Reuters) - Leading Turkish mobile operator Turkcell will sell its units in Kazakhstan and Moldova this year, the company chief executive Kaan Terzioglu said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference in Istanbul, CEO Terzioglu said the company will look into strategic options for some units which are not valued right. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler)