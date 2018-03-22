UPDATE 1-Turkcell will sell units in Kazakhstan and Moldova this year -CEO

(Adds details, background)

ISTANBUL, March 22 (Reuters) - Leading Turkish mobile operator Turkcell will sell its units in Kazakhstan and Moldova this year, the company chief executive Kaan Terzioglu said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference in Istanbul, CEO Terzioglu said the company will look into strategic options for some units which are not valued right, adding that the company may consider a public offering for its internet service provider Superonline.

Kazakhstan’s London-listed mobile operator Kcell, and its counterpart Moldcell operating in Moldova belong to Nordic telecom operator Telia Company and Fintur, Telia’s joint venture with Turkcell.

Telia announced a retreat from central Asia in 2015 as part of a shift to focus on its main markets in Nordic and Baltic countries.

Telia has since exited four of seven countries in its so called Eurasian unit: Nepal, Tajikistan, Georgia and now Azerbaijan. It still has operations in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Moldova.

Turkcell does not plan to enter new markets in the upcoming period, Terzioglu also said.