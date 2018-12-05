UPDATE 1-Turkey's Akbank to increase capital to 5.2 bln lira from 4 bln lira

(Updates to add where the proceeds to be used)

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Akbank decided to increase its capital by 30 percent to 5.2 billion lira through a rights issue, the lender said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

The company will receive 3 billion lira ($558 million) total proceeds from the issue, a fund to be used to improve its capital base and solvency ratios.

The funding will also be used to increase resilience against potential market volatility and unforeseen asset quality deterioration, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 5.3745 liras) (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)