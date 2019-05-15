Turkey's Arkas Holding says secured $800 mln refinancing loan from 18 banks

ISTANBUL, May 15 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Arkas Holding said on Wednesday it had secured an $800 million refinancing loan from a total of 18 banks lead by Yapi Kredi.

The loan has a one-year grace period for a total maturity of five years, it said. Among the 18 lenders were Vakif Bank , Ziraat Bank, Akbank Garanti Bank and Is Bank.

The company operates in port operations and logistics services, as well as automotive and tourism sectors. (Reporting by Can Sezer Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Dominic Evans)