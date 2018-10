ISTANBUL, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey tumbled 68 percent in September from a year earlier to 23,028 vehicles, the Automotive Distributors Association said on Tuesday.

In the January-September period, sales decreased 26.1 percent year-on-year to 463,456 vehicles, it also said. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Daren Butler)