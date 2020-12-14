Turkish auto production rises 5.4% in November - association

FILE PHOTO: Employees work at the assembly line of the Karsan automotive factory in Bursa, western Turkey, February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Production in Turkey’s automotive sector climbed 5.4% year-on-year in November to 143,264 vehicles, the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said on Monday.

In the January-November period, which was affected by lockdown measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, production dropped 13% to 1.148 million vehicles, while exports dropped 28% to 821,900 vehicles in the same period, it said.