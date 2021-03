FILE PHOTO: Visitors gather around vehicle displays during a media presentation at the Istanbul Motor Show, Turkey, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Production in Turkey’s automotive sector fell 9.3% year-on-year in February to 116,088 vehicles, with exports falling 14.3% to 87,908, the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said.

In the January-February period, production dropped 6.5% to 222,264 vehicles, while exports dropped 14.1%, it said.