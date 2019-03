ISTANBUL, March 20 (Reuters) - Production in Turkey’s automotive sector fell 14 percent year-on-year in the January-February period, the Automotive Industry Association (OSD) said on Wednesday.

Total exports in the automotive sector decreased 8 percent in the same period, while automobile exports contracted 14 percent, OSD said. (Reporting by Can Sezer Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Dominic Evans)