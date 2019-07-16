Turkish H1 automotive production down 13% y/y - association

ISTANBUL, July 16 (Reuters) - Production in Turkey’s automotive sector fell 13% year-on-year in the first six months of the year to 735,062 vehicles, the Automotive Industry Association (OSD) said.

Total exports in the automotive sector decreased 8% in the same period standing at 634,768 vehicles, with automobile exports contracting 9%, the OSD said.

Total domestic sales of the sector slid 45% in the first half of the year and stood at 200,901 vehicles, the association said, despite tax cuts by the government to encourage purchases. (Reporting by Can Sezer and Birsen Altayli Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler)