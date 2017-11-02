CORRECTED-Turkish October automotive sales rise 10.5 pct -association

(Corrects second paragraph to show that 10-month sales fell, not rose, 0.06 percent)

ISTANBUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Turkish automotive sales increased 10.5 percent to 91,752 vehicles in October, Turkey’s Automotive Industry Association said on Thursday.

For the first ten months of the year, sales fell 0.06 percent to 719,095 vehicles, it said.

It also raised its 2017 sales forecast to 950,000-1 million from 875,000-925,000. It said it also saw 2018 sales at 950,000- 1 million.